4 arrested in Pontiac shooting that left 22-year-old man dead

Four people have been arrested in connection to the Pontiac shooting death of a 22-year-old Waterford Township man over the weekend.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says two men (18 years old) and two juveniles (16 years old and 17 years old) were taken into custody in relation to the case.

Deputies responded to the area of Hammond and Nelson on Saturday around 12:39 a.m. on the report of shots fired.

It was there that they found the body of 22-year-old Armani Terrell Baker in the front seat of a Ford Fusion. Officials say the car was stopped with its doors open. Armani had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials believe the motive was robbery.

“Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “The tragic loss of a life as a result of a petty robbery is an example. We look forward to these four being held fully accountable for this senseless violent act.”