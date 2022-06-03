4 GOP gubernatorial candidates appeal court's decision to keep them off ballot

(WXYZ) — Four Republicans are refusing to bow out of a fight to get their names on the primary ballot for governor.

5 GOP candidates were disqualified last week over thousands of fraudulent signatures on their petitions.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was the latest candidate to lose his appeal to the lower court.

The statutory deadline for the Secretary of State to finalize this year's ballots is Friday, June 3.

Craig, along with candidates Donna Brandenburg, Perry Johnson, and Michael Markey are now taking their fight to the state Supreme Court.

Each candidate argues that they are victims of bad circulators.

Experienced Campaign Political Consultant Dave Forsmark says their best bet is to prove they have enough signatures.

"It doesn't matter why you fell short. You can cry to your mommy about that, but it might not be easy to find signors and prove the signatures are good," he said.

Meanwhile, a debate took place at the Mackinac Island Policy Conference during the week.

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls Tudor Dixon, Ralph Rebrant, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano are moving their campaigns forward with some promises to Michiganders.

Dixon advocated for anti-abortion laws and more support for young mothers.

Rebandt, Rinke, and Soldano responded to a question on voting laws insisting requirements should be stricter.

Candidate Ryan Kelley was supposed to be a part of the debate but he disagreed with the conference's COVID policies which require vaccinations and a negative COVID test.