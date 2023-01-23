4 men arraigned in attempted theft of Ram trucks from Stellantis plant

(WXYZ) — Four men who allegedly attempted to steal Ram trucks from the Stellantis Plant in Sterling Heights earlier this month were arraigned on charges related to the case.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the men went into the Chrysler Stellantis Plant on January 17 and each stole a Ram truck before attempting to leave the scene. That’s when area police officers responded and secured the parking lot. The men, officials say, rammed the exit gate and a squad car attempting to escape.

Demarion Palmar, 18 years old; Timothy Halsam, 18 years old; Jaquan Reed, 25 years old; and Derrin Abbott, 22 years old are now facing charges.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the charges are as follows: larceny over $20,000 (10 year felony), conspiracy to commit larceny over $20,000 (10 year felony), unlawful driving away from a motor vehicle (5 year felony), and conspiracy to unlawfully drive away from a motor vehicle (5 year felony).

“This incident was just outrageous. Stealing vehicles and creating havoc is not acceptable in Macomb County or any place for that matter,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The probable cause hearing in this case is scheduled for January 30 at 1:30 p.m. and the preliminary exam is set for February 2 at 9 a.m.