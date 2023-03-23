4 Michigan students injured while on spring break in Cancun, 1 remains in ICU

(WXYZ) — A dream vacation turned into a nightmare for a group of University of Michigan students after they were involved in a serious crash while on spring break.

All four students were hurt and this morning, one remains hospitalized and in need of an ambulance flight to return to the states.

"It was on the way to the beach where we got caught in traffic, so we were trying to cross a road and the traffic got extremely congested," Freddie Delarosa explained.

Freddie and three of his classmates were in a car crash where a van smashed into the rear side door of their car while they were in the middle turn lane.

"I do not remember anything until waking up in the hospital four days later," he said.

Freddie fractured his pelvis and skull in the crash spending one week in ICU.

The spring break meant to be a five-day escape to paradise following a tough grad semester turned into 25 days of physical and emotional agony.

Everyone has been discharged except Dipita Das. She remains in critical care needing a machine to breathe.

Freddie also remained in Mexico acting as her translator.

"Vacation seems like a fun carefree thing but tragedies can happen anywhere at any time, so really just over-prepare and plan ahead as much as you can," Freddie said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Dipita get back home. She needed $50,000 to take an ambulance flight back to the states. Thankfully, people have supported her and she is now able to catch a plane back home. But, upon her return she will remain in ICU, so her family is asking all those who still want to help her to donate.