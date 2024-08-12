4 new Sheetz locations coming to Metro Detroit

Four new Sheetz locations are coming to the Metro Detroit area soon, the company announced Monday morning.
According to the restaurant & convenience chain, the new locations will be at the following addresses:
- 8200 Telegraph Road in Taylor
- 20623 Eureka Road in Taylor
- 45011 Garfield Road in Macomb
- 31925 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren
Sheetz broke ground on their first Michigan location back in March. Sheetz said in a media release that that location will open "in late Summer", but did not specify a specific date.
Video: Sheetz breaks ground on first Michigan store in Romulus
Along with these new locations, Sheetz also announced will be donating $10,000 each to both Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.