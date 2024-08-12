4 new Sheetz locations coming to Metro Detroit

Four new Sheetz locations are coming to the Metro Detroit area soon, the company announced Monday morning.

According to the restaurant & convenience chain, the new locations will be at the following addresses:



8200 Telegraph Road in Taylor

20623 Eureka Road in Taylor

45011 Garfield Road in Macomb

31925 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren

Sheetz broke ground on their first Michigan location back in March. Sheetz said in a media release that that location will open "in late Summer", but did not specify a specific date.

Video: Sheetz breaks ground on first Michigan store in Romulus

Sheetz breaks ground on first Michigan store in Romulus

Along with these new locations, Sheetz also announced will be donating $10,000 each to both Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.