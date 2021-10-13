4 security guards to face manslaughter charges in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

Four people who were security guards at Northland Mall when a Black man was killed are being charged, seven years after his death.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, all four will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of McKenzie Cochran.

In 2014, cell phone video showed Cochran, 25, from Ferndale, being held down after security guards pepper-sprayed him at the now-closed mall.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” Cochran yelled.

BREAKING: ⁦Michigan AG⁩ charging 4 former security guards at now demolished Northland Mall in Southfield, after 2014 death of 25 year old McKenzie Cochran. His death ruled a result of positional asphyxia. ⁦@wxyzdetroit⁩ #6PM ⁦@MIAttyGen⁩ ⁦@OCPOMcDonald⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZbzShRSIqb — Simon Shaykhet WXYZ (@simonshaykhet) October 13, 2021

But a security officer replied, “If you can talk, you can breathe.”

After security placed a knee on his back and held him down, McKenzie later became unconscious and died. An autopsy later determined his death was a result of positional asphyxia.

At the time, then-Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper said she did not charge them because she could not win the case. She also said the security guards did not intend to harm Cochran.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office agreed to review the case in June 2020.

For now, McKenzie‘s family says disturbing images and chilling admissions by security officers still haunt them every day, including one who admitted in civil court that they said, “Whatever you do, do not let him up. Don’t let him get up.” Another adding, "I found out later that night he was dead.”

