4 teens arrested after shooting near Warren high school, police seeking 5th suspect

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened near a school in Warren last Thursday.

According to Warren police, the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near Warren Woods Tower High School in the area of Martin and Bunert roads.

Detectives arrested four teenage boys at the high school Monday afternoon for their involvement in the incident, the department said.

They were all taken into custody without incident. No firearms were found on the suspects at the time of their arrests, police said.

Police say the teens are all between the ages of 16 and 17. Investigators are also looking for a fifth suspect who they believe was involved.

Additionally, two search warrants were executed at homes in Warren and one search warrant was issued at a home in Oak Park.

“This investigation is still very active with teams of investigators still working the case. This Department has zero tolerance for any sort of violent crime, particularly crimes involving weapons that take place in neighborhoods and school zones. Such incidents are incredibly rare in Warren however, when they occur, the men and women of this Department making locating and arresting those responsible their number one priority. We tend to seek any and all applicable criminal charges against those involved, including armed robbery and attempted murder. More details will be discussed at a press conference tomorrow,” Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement on Monday.