4-year construction project on I-75 in northern Oakland County kicks off Monday

Another major years-long construction project along I-75 in Oakland County will kick off on Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the four-year I-75 construction project in northern Oakland County will include resurfacing the highway, repairing 11 bridges and more. The construction will run along I-75 from M-15 (Ortonville Rd.) to the Oakland/Genesee county line.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 22, Belford Road, Davisburg Road, and Holcomb Road will all be closed over I-75 for bridge repairs through late July. However, the highway will remain open under the roads, but there will be lane closures.

Starting Tuesday, May 30 through late fall, temporary crossovers will be built along with bridge work and pavement repairs on northbound and southbound I-75 between Ortonville Rd. to the county line.

The schedule, according to MDOT, is for daytime and nighttime work and will be announced closer to the start date. The plan, however, is to leave two lanes open unless absolutely necessary.

MDOT said in 2024, work will include milling and resurfacing northbound I-75 from M-15 to the county line. There will be two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the existing southbound roadway.

Then, in 2025, milling and resurfacing of southbound I-75 from the county line to M-15 will begin. Traffic will share the new northbound roadway.

Finally, in 2026, work will include removing temporary crossovers and remaining other activities.

According to MDOT, the construction is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 2,000 jobs.