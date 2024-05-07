4-year-old boy, 91-year-old man dead after two separate crashes on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 4-year-old boy and a 91-year-old man have died after two separate crashes on I-75 in Detroit Monday afternoon.

The first incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-75 near Piquette Avenue. According to Michigan State Police, authorities were alerted to a three-car crash involving a child.

When troopers arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive on the ground. They performed CPR and the child was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead when they arrived, state police said.

Investigators suspect that the mother, a 30-year-old and at-fault driver in the crash, was under the influence. MSP also said the child was not properly restrained before the crash.

Around 1:25 p.m., MSP responded to another crash on I-75 near Canfield Avenue. State police said traffic was backed up in the area after a previous crash.

Troopers said a 72-year-old woman from River Rouge rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic. After hitting that vehicle, the woman hit a semitractor-trailer that was slowly coming to a stop.

A 91-year-old man of River Rouge was in the car with her and was unconscious at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she said she had chest pain.

Both crashes are being investigated and reports will be sent to prosecutors. I-75 was closed near both crashes but reopened.