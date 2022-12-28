Watch Now
News

4 years later: Paul Whelan enters fourth year jailed inside a Russian prison

"Another day that our parents have to suffer."
Paul Whelan sentencing
Sofia Sandurskaya/AP
Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 15, 2020. The Moscow City Court on Monday convicted Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in maximum security prison colony. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up. The U.S. Embassy has denounced Whelan's trial as unfair, pointing that no evidence has been provided. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
Paul Whelan sentencing
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 11:17:49-05

(WXYZ) — December 28, 2022, marks four years since Novi native Paul Whelan has been incarcerated in a Russian prison.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018 on spying charges. Whelan says he was only traveling to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Throughout his four years in prison, the U.S. government has made many attempts to bring him back to the United States. The most recent attempt was an attempted conjoined prisoner swap with WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Biden administration was able to bring Griner home before Christmas but was unable to bring Whelan home as well.

In a statement from the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says, "the President and I have told the Whelan family, we will not stop, we will not relent, we will not cease until all Americans can celebrate Paul’s return."

Paul's twin brother David calls today "both awful and mundane."

"Just another day that Paul has to suffer in a Russian labor colony for being in the wrong place at the wrong time," he wrote in a statement. "Another day that our parents have to suffer without being able to see or be with their son. It is both a culmination of lost life - four years of missed birthdays, Christmases, and other experiences - and also not an end point. It's merely a marker of their suffering, not an indicator that the suffering will come to an end before another milestone, another year passes."

The Biden Administration has been adamant that they will continue to fight for Paul's release. David says he's grateful.

"Hopefully these efforts will be successful. Hopefully Paul will be able to stop by our parent's home and visit them, free at last, before another milestone passes," he said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website