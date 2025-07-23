400+ pounds of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge's Canadian port of entry

WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — More than 400 pounds of suspected cocaine were seized at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Canada in May.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, CBSA border service officers intercepted 187.5 kg of suspected cocaine that was concealed in a trailer of a commercial truck. The truck was coming into Canada from the U.S. 187.5 kg is more than 413 pounds.

During a secondary examination of the trailer, the CBSA officers discovered two suitcases and five garbage bags containing 161 bricks of suspected cocaine. It's worth around $23.4 million.

The drugs were seized and the driver of the truck – 55-year-old Kambiz Karandish of Richmond Hill, Ontario, was arrested. He's been charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with Importation of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

“When CBSA intercepts an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada, they are acting as our first line of defence against organized crime and those who would profit from the illegal drug trade. In tandem with the RCMP, they are protecting communities throughout Canada and demonstrating to us all that keeping our borders secure is a national public safety priority," Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Public Safety, said.