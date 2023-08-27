411 Therapy hosting school supply giveaway event Sept. 8

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back-to-school season is in full swing, and if you’re still in need of supplies — mark your calendars.

That’s because the Back To School Jam! event hosted by 411 Therapy and the Kas-Mikha Legal Group in collaboration with The African American Leadership Institute will be held on September 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m

During the event, organizers will be giving away 300 backpacks, 300 lunch boxes, and school supplies.

Local leaders will also be in attendance.

The event will be held at 411 Therapy at 23265 Northwestern Hwy in Southfield.