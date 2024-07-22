Watch Now
News

42-year-old charged in Plymouth 'Peeping Tom' case

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 22, 2024

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A 42-year-old man was charged in Plymouth last week after allegedly recording unsuspecting women while they shopped at local retail stores.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Canton Police Department, with help from the Van Buren Police Department, arrested 42-year-old for multiple Eavesdropping cases.'

A few days later, Davis was charged with the following:

  • Using a Computer to commit a crime, with a maximum sentence of two years or more, but no less than four years
  • Installing/using a device for Eavesdropping, with a maximum sentence of two years.

Davis was given a $75,000 bond in 35th District Court last week. His next court date is set for early next month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit