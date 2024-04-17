43 Michigan shelters participating in annual 'Empty the Shelters' event with discounted fees

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again hosting its Empty the Shelters event next month with 43 Michigan shelters involved.

Each year, the foundation hosts the event to make adoption more affordable and raise awareness for the pets waiting for their second chance in shelters.

It's taking place from May 1-15, but dates may vary by shelter. You can view all participating shelters on their website.

The foundation will reimburse organizations for each pet adopted and adoptive families will pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.

