46 arrested, 37 vehicles towed in protests near Ambassador Bridge, Windsor Police say

(WXYZ) — Windsor Police said Tuesday they worked together with policing partners to help bring a conclusion to the demonstrations near the Ambassador Bridge, detailing the total number of arrests and vehicles towed.
Police say since the beginning of the protests against COVID-19 mandates :
- 46 arrests have been made
- A total of 90 charges was laid by police
- 43 charged with breaching a court order
- 43 charged with mischief over $5000
- One person is facing a charge of obstruct justice
- One person is charged with fail to attend court
- One person was charged with dangerous driving
- One person is facing a Highway Traffic Act Charge for Failing to Remain
- 37 vehicles were seized/towed since the onset of the demonstrations
Police say there will be a continued police presence in the demonstration area.