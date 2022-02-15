46 arrested, 37 vehicles towed in protests near Ambassador Bridge, Windsor Police say

(WXYZ) — Windsor Police said Tuesday they worked together with policing partners to help bring a conclusion to the demonstrations near the Ambassador Bridge, detailing the total number of arrests and vehicles towed.

Police say since the beginning of the protests against COVID-19 mandates :

46 arrests have been made

A total of 90 charges was laid by police

43 charged with breaching a court order

43 charged with mischief over $5000

One person is facing a charge of obstruct justice

One person is charged with fail to attend court

One person was charged with dangerous driving

One person is facing a Highway Traffic Act Charge for Failing to Remain

37 vehicles were seized/towed since the onset of the demonstrations

Police say there will be a continued police presence in the demonstration area.

