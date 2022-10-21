Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.

Police say the woman was a Lyft driver and was working at the time of the incident.

According to police, deputies were originally dispatched to the area of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac for reports of a crash.

When they arrived on scene at 5 a.m. Friday morning, they were flagged down by witnesses to a silver Nissan Versa that had struck a utility pole. That's where they discovered the 49-year-old woman.

Police say on their way to the scene they noticed a black male fleeing the area on foot. When the K9 unit arrived they initiated a track in the same direction as that male.

Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the 19-year-old male suspect early this afternoon and took him into custody without incident. The suspect, a resident of Pontiac, is currently being interviewed by Detectives and will be lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of charges.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the suspect or this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office directly at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP for up to a $1000 reward.