49-year-old man treated for injuries after being dumped in Van Buren Township landfill

(WXYZ) — Van Buren Township Public Safety says a 49-year-old man was injured after he was dumped from a waste collection vehicle into a landfill this morning.

Police said in a Facebook post that the operator had retrieved a waste container in Detroit and was emptying it at the Woodland Meadows Landfill when he noticed the man get up from the ground and walk away.

The man was reportedly treated by an ambulance on scene.

Police say he was then transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No additional details were provided at this time.