5 Ann Arbor schools back open Tuesday after storm damage delayed first day

(WXYZ) — It's the first day of classes for five Ann Arbor schools after they had to be closed Monday due to storm damage from last week's storms.

The district said those schools – Huron High School, Forsythe Middle School, Lakewood Elementary School, Thurston Elementary School and Wines Elementary School – are set to reopen Tuesday morning.

Some parents are frustrated with the district, which had to deal with cleanup after the storms last week.

"We got out their school clothes, lunches ready, everything was ready to go, and then surprise, you're not going to school tomorrow," Parent Samantha McCully said.

Her kids go to Forsythe and Wines, which were impacted heavily due to storm damage and a power outage.

"I was pretty bummed out when I heard it initially just because I was pretty bummed out for the boys," she said.

The boys got an extra day of summer vacation, and the street was closed all of Monday while crews worked to fix the telecommunications line that came down four days ago.

"There are a couple of areas of town where there's been significant damage," Ann Arbor Schools' Communication Director Andrew Cluley sai.

While most DTE customers had power restored by Sunday, they finally had the power back on Monday.

DTE released a statement that reads in part, "We know how important it is for schools to have the power they need to resume classes. that's why we prioritized restoring area schools, including those in Ann Arbor, following last week's back-to-back extreme weather events. "

McCully, who has called Ann Arbor home for the last decade, said the power outages are getting more frequent and lasting longer.

"Over the last 10 years, we have anywhere between 8-12 outages per year," she said. "When you're having that many issues, I think it's time to band together, figure out what the issues are and figure out a way to fix it"

Some students at Forsythe actually spent Monday back at their elementary school helping kids on their first day of classes.