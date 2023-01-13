5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Five people have been arrested in connection to the string of crimes taking place at Ulta stores across metro Detroit.

According to police, the make-up franchise has been the target of thieves for quite some time. On Thursday, their Green Oak Township was hit by thieves. Prior to that, thieves stole from Ulta's Sterling Heights, Warren, and Troy stores.

“Shots fired, shots fired."

An alleged crime ring was busted in Green Oak Township on Thursday night.

“We got shots fired by police and a pedestrian hit,” police can be heard saying on the scanner.

The intense scene unfolded at the Green Oak Township Ulta Store at around 8 p.m.. It started when police were alerted by staff that women entered the store.

“3 units at Ulta walking towards the door. Did they make a payment? No payment.”

Police have been looking for three women connected to the theft in Warren. 43-year-old Sarah Ann Judge of Grand Haven, 28-year-old Tiara Martinique of Grand Rapids, and 26-year-old Jasmine Deana Phillips of Wyoming, Michigan.

It’s not known at this time if these are the same three women who were recently apprehended in Green Oak Township.

“Taking off on foot. Clear running on foot."

Thursday night, when police approached the women for stealing, one ran away and another jumped in a car recklessly driving off. That driver struck a pedestrian and an officer shot at the vehicle multiple times.

“Shots fired. Tried running me over twice. Vehicle hit numerous times.”

Those five people currently arrested are in Livingston County jail.