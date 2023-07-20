5 new restaurants set to open inside renovated Book Tower this year

The recently renovated Book Tower is set to welcome five new restaurants inside the historic building in Downtown Detroit.

According to Bedrock, the restaurants will be operated by Method Co., in partnership with Bedrock, and they will join the recent openings of the ROOST Detroit hotel, new apartments and Anthology Events.

The organization said two of the restaurants – Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda – will open this summer taking Detroiters to Paris with French-style food.

Le Suprême will serve all-day French fare in a dining room and bar with Parisian specialties, fresh pastries, breads, desserts and over 300 wines.

Bar Rotunda will be an all-day cafe and wine bar with coffees, pastries, small plates, wine and cocktails near The Rotunda and the Book Tower's marble atrium.

“Dating back to the 18th century, Detroit’s rich French history and its unparalleled contributions to the American manufacturing and music industries were attributes that we wanted to celebrate with the conception of Le Supreme and Bar Rotunda. The revitalization efforts that have gone into Detroit’s downtown core are remarkable, resulting in a renaissance that we are excited to be a part of,” said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co.

Then, in the fall of 2023, three more restaurants will open.

Hiroki-San will offer izakaya and omakase-style dining on the lower level, Sakazuka will be a casual sake and sando pub with Japanese drinks, and Kamper's will be a 14th floor rooftop par with beautiful views of Dotnwon Detroit.

Hours of operation, menus and official opening dates will be announced soon.

