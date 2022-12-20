5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in drunk-driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at St. Clair County bar

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar.

According to the department, the crash happened early Saturday morning on Capac Rd. in Berlin Township.

Police say the six teens used fake IDs to drink at a local bar, and then got in two trucks to leave the bar. They were driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were found to be intoxicated.

According to the department, one attempted to pass the other on Capac Rd., but the trucks collided and were sent off the roadway, rolling multiple times.

Deputies say three people were ejected from the trucks, and in all, five were taken to McLaren Lapeer Hospital. One teen found pinned under the truck sustained minor injuries.

One of the teens was eventually taken to Beaumont Royal Oak where he remains on a ventilator.

Deputies did not name the bar, but did turn the information over to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

They say the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash has been charged with operating while intoxicated 3rd causing serious injury and the other driver has been charged with operating while intoxicated.