5 teens were arrested in Pontiac after stealing semis from trucking company

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five teenagers were arrested this past weekend in relation to stealing four semitractor-trailers from a Pontiac trucking company.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office has written in a news release that deputies were called to Midwest Transportation after the vehicles were reported stolen. Detectives from the Sheriff's auto theft unit were able to recover three vehicles from different locations in Pontiac. The fourth stolen vehicle was found at a Walmart in Rochester Hills. Additionally, several trucks from Midwest Transportation were vandalized, according to the release.

The suspects were seen near the Rochester Hills Walmart and were arrested. Deputies state that they recovered three Glock Airsoft pistols during the arrest. Two other suspects involved were released to the custody of their parents pending further investigation, according to Oakland County Police.

There are petitions charging three of the male teens. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Pontiac and a 17-year-old from Ypsilanti. According to the news release, the 14-year-old faces weapons and felony firearm charges, the 15-year-old faces malicious destruction of property over $1,000 charge and the 17-year-old faces unlawfully driving away a vehicle and weapons charge.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old are both to appear at Probate Court on Jan. 18. There is no set date for the 17-year-old. All three of the suspects are currently lodged in Oakland County Children's Village. According to the release, if the three were to be released on bond they would all wear an electronic tether.