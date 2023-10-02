5-time Grammy winner Ms. Lauryn Hill announces Detroit show, Nov. 21 at LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ms. Lauryn Hill has added more dates, including a stop in Detroit on November 21 at Little Caesars Arena, for the upcoming “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour."

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album. I believe there’s been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle. The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time. I believe the messages that we and the art we made embody something moving, meaningful and important for us and for the world. We gave voice and image to possibilities that emblazoned so many musical directions after us. As we were inspired, we also inspired countless artists who have shown up to express themselves in this musical space," Ms. Hill said of the tour, album and Fugees' legacy.

Nominated for 10 Grammy® awards, the Diamond-certified album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first ever Hip Hop album to win Album Of The Year in 1999. In 2015, the The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was entered into the Library of Congress and remains one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of all time.

"Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture and inspiration very seriously — who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience in this time,” Ms. Hill said.