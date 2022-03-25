5 tips to get a better deal through negotiation, from an expert negotiator

(WXYZ) — There is no doubt that people are feeling the cost of inflation, the pain at the pump, and much more. Last month, the Consumer Price Index rose 7.9% for the 12 months ending in February, the largest 12-month increase since 1982.

While you can't haggle over the cost of gas or groceries, you can negotiate bigger ticket items. I spoke with a professional negotiator to learn five tips on negotiating prices.

Andreas Lares is the co-author of "Persuade: The 4-step Process to Influence People and Decisions." He's also a managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations, which has been training people to negotiate for 27 years. Here are his five steps to negotiation

1 – Build rapport

“The key really is to be positive. So, try to kind of – you know – ‘Is there a way we can do that?’ rather than ‘This is what it’s going to take.’ Or by asking questions, too, is the best way to do it rather than making demands," Lares said.

So, don't interrupt them, keep an open posture, mirror phrases and mannerisms, and smile.

2 – Ask about discounts or incentive programs

“At a hotel, an upgrade or a free breakfast. They’re already making breakfast hypothetically. They could add a free buffet. Or they could increase or improve your room to the top floor with the view of the water," he said.

If you're a veteran, teacher, first responder, pilot or senior, there may be discounts or rates specifically for you.

3 – Do your research

If you're house hunting, make sure you understand the current market. If you're asking for a raise, research salaries, and know your worth to the company.

"There’s another phrase we like to say which is: ‘Nothing convinces like conviction.’ And so, if you prepare, you feel a lot more confident going in," Lares said.

The more confident you are, the more persuasive you'll be.

4 – Role-play key phrases

“How do I want to open? What are some key points I want to say? You know, If there’s going to be some objection that you expect to face, how will you overcome those? And then, how will you close?" Lares said.

5 – Compromise

If your landlord wants to raise your rent, ask if you can get free utilities or parking for a year.

If you're booking a vacation rental, see if you can get a better rate if you stay longer.

Once you figured out what the other side really needs and where they're willing to give, you may be able to strike a deal.

The bottom line, Lares said, is to stay as even-keeled as possible during the negotiation. Don't be confrontational.

Remember, you can't control what the other person will do or say, but you can control yourself.