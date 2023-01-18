5 women arraigned on charges in Ulta shoplifting raid

(WXYZ) — Five women accused of participating in an Ulta shoplifting raid in Green Oak Township last week have been arraigned on charges in the case, according to court officials.

Shanel Webster, 29; Tirezah Scott, 50; Joya Williams, 36; Laronda Chase, 25; and Kari Williams, 27, were arraigned on multiple charges on January 15.

The intense scene unfolded last Thursday at the Green Oak Township Ulta store around 8:10 p.m. It started when police were alerted by staff that five women were stealing from the location. Police say when they responded to the scene, the suspects fled the store with stolen property.

One suspect fled on foot, while others took off in separate vehicles, MSP wrote on Twitter.

They say a trooper then attempted to take the suspect who ran into custody when a vehicle involved drove directly at the trooper. He then fired his weapon at the vehicle. Only the car was struck during the shooting, MSP says.

The suspects were taken into custody with no injuries reported.

All of the suspects are expected to be back in court on January 31 at 9 a.m. for a probable cause hearing.