55th Flower Day rings in the annual Detroit tradition at Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit's biggest 55th Flower Day kicked off at Eastern Market earlier today.

The annual one day event drew thousands of people to Downtown Detroit's famous Eastern Market to buy flowers and plants as well as support other local businesses.

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed was there earlier today to see all the festivities.

"Come early, bring money, lots of it," said Monica and Karen Michaloski, a daughter and mom attending Flower Day.

The mom and daughter duo, were among the thousands of folks from Michigan and beyond.

At last year's event, husband and wife, Rob and Kate Harris learned efficiency was the name of the game. That's why they came prepared with a custom wagon.

"There was definitely not enough space with all the people to build out, so building up made sense," said Kate.

"I mean it's smart. Usually, you see carts or wagons that are longer, but you guys went vertical," said Javed.

"You got to go New York style," said Rob.

"How many flowers did you select in this selection?" asked Javed.

"Personally, choose? Zero," said Rob.

"That's not true. You selected this one and this one," said Kate.

Speaking of teamwork, the Diaz Greenhouse is a family-run business, and they've been selling flowers here since the 1940s.

There were around 80 members in the family. Gabby Williams is the proud mother of three-week-old Celiya, who will carry on the legacy as the 6th generation.

"Does she even realize she will be running this business one day?" asked Javed.

"I don't think she does, but she is getting ready," said Gabby.

Besides being great for business, Becky Benedettini, who is 4th generation, says Flower Day always brings back great memories.

"All of us being here together, selling together, is what we look forward to," said Becky.

"How many are we talking about?" asked Javed.

"I think there are 9 of us today," said Becky.

"Who gets the bigger pay cut?" asked Javed.

"Hmmm...," replied Becky.

In the meantime, Becky's tip for selecting and preserving flowers is to first ask, "What is your sun and shade? Once we figure that out, we can do hanging baskets or flats if they are going to plant them. And then fertilize them once a week and water," said Becky.

Meanwhile, Eastern Markets next Flower Tuesday Market will be on May 23 and May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Sheds 5 and 6.

The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking.

For more information visit, https://www.easternmarket.org/markets/events/flower-day-2023.

