57-year-old man struck, killed while walking on Hall Road Saturday night

(WXYZ) — Clinton Township police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was struck and killed while walking along Hall Road near Gratiot on Saturday night.

Police say the victim, identified as Alan Graves of New Baltimore, reportedly disregarded a “don’t walk” signal at eastbound Hall Road and was walking in the crosswalk when he was clipped by a vehicle’s side view mirror. After being knocked down, police say Graves was then ran over by two more vehicles.

All three vehicles stopped at the scene and were cooperative in the investigation, police say.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding the crash is asked to call police at 586-493-7802 and/or Lieutenant C. Allis at 586-493-7935.