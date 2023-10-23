6,800 UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

The United Auto Workers announced nearly 7,000 members at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant went on strike Monday.

The plant is Stellantis' largest plant and has 6,800 members, according to the UAW. The plant makes the RAM 1500 truck.

It's the first strike announcement since the UAW announced a strike at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant where they make the F-series Super Duty Trucks, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

"We are where we are. They know where we need to be. We can get there. We can get a deal done this week, but we gotta get serious, the company has gotta get serious, and get down to business," Fain said. "We don’t want our members out here. We want to get our members off the picket lines and back to work building the greatest product in America, but we want our fair share."

Fain also said earlier this month the union would not wait until Fridays to call strikes, and an in update last week, Fain encouraged membership to stand strong and said there's more to give.

This brings the total number of plants on strike to 45 – 20 GM plants, 22 Stellantis plants and three Ford plants.

There are now nearly 40,000 workers on strike – 9,375 at GM, 16,600 at Ford and 14,750 at Stellantis.

Last Friday, Fain said that Stellantis had increased their offer to 23% wage increases, but said there were still issues with wage progression, the cost-of-living adjustment, profit-sharing, among other issues.

Stellantis said in a statement Friday after the update saying negotiations "continue to be productive" and they had made progress on some issues.