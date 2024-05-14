6 people hospitalized after car fleeing Southfield police crashes into Uber in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A police chase ended with a crash involving innocent people in an Uber on Monday.

Police say the chase started around 5:30 p.m. at 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway as Southfield officers went after a parole violator.

The chase continued south and ended with the crash at W. Outer Drive and James Couzens Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police say the car that the suspect was in, which was driven by someone else, ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the Uber. The Uber was heading west on Outer Drive.

Six people were taken to the hospital, including the suspect, the driver of the car he was in and two other passengers in the vehicle, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Both the driver and suspect were arrested.

The other two victims were in the Uber. Police believe one of them was thrown from the vehicle and is fighting for her life in critical condition.

The chief says four people are in serious condition. The condition of the sixth person is unknown.

The suspect is on parole for second-degree murder and cocaine possession. He is expected to face more charges including fleeing and eluding police.

White said Detroit police will be leading the investigation.

