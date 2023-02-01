6 students detained, 2 tased after physical altercation at Southfield high school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said.

School resource officers and security responded to the altercation in the cafeteria around 1:15 p.m., according to the Southfield Police Department.

One student suffered a minor hand injury.

To gain control of the situation, police said two students were tased. A total of six students were taken into police custody and are set to be released to parents and guardians.

The case was taken to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on charges. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 using reference case number 23-3407.