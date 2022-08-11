6-year-old critically injured in Redford Twp. hit-and-run; vehicle abandoned at scene

(WXYZ) — Redford Township police are asking for the public's help for information after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening left a 6-year-old critically injured.

Police say the boy was riding his bicycle around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle near Vassar and Brady.

At the scene of the crash, police say a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala was abandoned and witnesses reported seeing two men run from the vehicle.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police are asking residents to check surveillance cameras for any footage that may be helpful in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 313-387-2571.