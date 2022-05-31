6-year-old girl dies after water rescue at beach in Milford

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old girl has died after a water rescue at a beach in Milford Township on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., a child was reported missing at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark.

Authorities began searching for the girl who was believed to be missing in the water. A dive team responded to the scene.

People in the area volunteered and formed a human chain. She was found in a weeded area off the sand. First responders pulled the girl from the water and performed CPR.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has died.

Several agencies including Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

