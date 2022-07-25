6-year-old Michigan girl rescued in St. Louis after home invasion

Watch Now
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 25, 2022
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old girl from Michigan was rescued in St. Louis last week, the FBI announced.

They say the child was taken during a home invasion in Michigan on July 19. The person accused of taking the girl is someone the family knows, officials said.

The FBI in St. Louis says it was notified about the child after a swift response from the Muskegon Heights Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the FBI Detroit Field Office.

Several agencies were a part of the rescue effort including FBI St. Louis and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities found and rescued the girl unharmed within eight hours of being notified.

Two people were arrested without incident. Robert Lomack, 69, was arrested for violation of his parole. Seaniece Johnson, 32, waived her extradition hearing and was charged with home invasion.

The girl reunited with her father in St. Louis on July 21.

“I would like to thank Muskegon Heights Police, Michigan FBI, Missouri FBI for doing a great job in getting my daughter back so quickly,” the girl’s father said. “You guys did a really good job, caught them really quick. I’m happy now. I got my baby back.”

“It was joyful when I seen her face. We just want to get her back home, get her snugged away and live a happy life. Everybody is waiting on her back home,” he continued.

