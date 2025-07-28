'I hope they get life.' Mom of 6-year-old killed by stray bullet in Detroit speaks out

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old boy was hit and killed by a stray bullet on Detroit's east side late Sunday night.



Watch a report from Randy Wimbley in the video player below:

'I hope they get life.' Mom of boy killed by stray bullet in Detroit speaks out

Watch a report from Brittany Toolis in the video player below:

6-year-old shot & killed by stray bullet on Detroit's East Side

The shooting happened near the intersection of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue, and involved a red Jeep, a black sedan, and a possible third vehicle. Police say the 6-year-old boy was hit when a stray bullet from this shooting entered his home. Police do not have anyone in custody, but the red Jeep is a vehicle of interest.

Extended interview: Mom of 6-year-old killed by stray bullet speaks out

Extended interview: Family talks about 6-year-old killed by stray bullet

"To the persons who did this. To the persons. Do yourself a favor. If you didn’t pull that trigger, you need to be telling us right now who did, cause a baby is dead," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. "We will catch you. Trust us when we say that. We have an excellent track record we have technology. And we will bring them to justice."

After seeing the amount of rounds on the ground, Chief Bettison believes one of the people involved may have also been hit, and is asking hospitals and residents to be alert of anyone needing help from gunshot wounds.

"I hope they get caught, I hope they get life, I hope it eat at them every day of their life," said Tarhesha Love, mother of the victim, 6-year-old Rylee Love. "They took my baby life from him."

Love, overwhelmed with grief and anger, describes Rylee.

"My happy, bouncing, full of joy, full of energy. Loving, affectionate. My cuddle buddy," she said.

Rylee's grandmother said he was "very happy. Gone too soon. Just taken from us too soon."

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that helps move the investigation forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip to DetroitRewards.TV

Rylee's mother is sending a strong message to those who know the perpetrators but have yet to come forward.

"If you have a heart or any type of compassion, this could be one of your kids, one of your family members' kids, say something," she said.

The family has created a GoFundMe, if you'd like to help, click here.

