More than 55,000 DTE customers are without power following Thursday's severe weather storms

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 21, 2023
(WXYZ) — Southeast Michigan saw some severe weather Thursday that left behind chunks of hail, downed tree limbs, and snapped power lines throughout the area.

This morning DTE is sending out a safety warning telling people to stay at least 25 feet away from those lines and to consider them live and dangerous.

As of 6:30 a.m., 59,706 DTE customers are without power. DTE adds that 428 crews are currently out restoring power.

According to DTE, 80% of impacted customers will have power restored by the end of the day.

