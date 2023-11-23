60 years after JFK's assassination, the limo he was in is on display at The Henry Ford

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It happened in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, and the limo he was riding in at the time is on display in metro Detroit.

That limo is part of the "Presidential Vehicles" exhibit at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, which also includes limos from Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower and more.

According to The Henry Ford, the 1961 Lincoln Continental Presidential Limousine was called X-100 by the Secret Service. It was assembled by Ford Motor Company at its Lincoln plant in Wixom in January 1961 and was customized in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Secret Service leased the car from Ford Motor Company for $500 per year, and some of its special features included removable steel and transparent plastic roof panels, two steps on the rear bumper, four retractable steps for agents, a rear seat to elevate the president and more.

Kennedy was sitting in the back right seat of the limo when it went through Dallas with the roof off when the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. central time. He was hit in the neck and the head and was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to The Henry Ford, the X-100 was impounded for evidence in the weeks after the assassination and then plans were made to modify the car in Cincinnati.

The White House approved a plan to revamp the car in December 1963 and work was completed in May of 1964 with the help of a committee of six people representing the Secret Service and more.

The car was then put through testing in Cincinnati and Dearborn before it was delivered to The White House, according to The Henry Ford.

Once again, the X-100 went through major modifications in 1967, and went on to be used occasionally through the Carter administration.

The Henry Ford said it remained in service until early 1977 when it was returned to Ford after its lease and then went on display at The Henry Ford.