64-year-old woman dies after failing to stop for train in Milford, police say

(WXYZ) — Milford police say a 64-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she reportedly failed to stop for an incoming train while driving her vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened near Old Plank Road at the railroad crossing. According to police, there was no initial indication that the crossing signals malfunctioned.

“We ask travelers of the Milford community to have patience as this train is currently blocking all crossings throughout our community,” said Milford Police Chief Thomas C. Lindberg in a press release. “Temporary detours are in place and all businesses will remain open and accessible to residents and guests.”

The police department is reminding drives to use extreme caution at railroad crossings, noting that trains cannot stop at crossings.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police department at 248-684-1815.