65th Annual Ford Fireworks to light up sky June 26

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 65th Annual Ford Fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 26.

The big event, produced by The Parade Company, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of spectators.

“The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO, The Parade Company, in a press release.

The 24-minute show is expected to start at 10:06 p.m.

This year’s show is themed “Splash into Summer" — and will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects.

There will also be a Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party fundraiser that night for The Parade Company Foundation. Guests can expect live music, catering, games and giveaways. According to a press release, the party is sold out.

The Parade Company is currently fundraising as part of its "Be A Heart of History" campaign for its new headquarters and parade studio on the Detroit Riverfront. Learn more here.