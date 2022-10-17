68-year-old woman turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Farmington Hills, police say

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend.

Police say a 33-year-old Pontiac man was struck and killed while walking on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in the early morning hours of October 15.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the accident.

According to police, the woman, a Southfield resident, came forward and is now cooperating with investigators.

Her white Chevrolet Equinox has reportedly been impounded and is currently being processed for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.