Watch Now
News

68-year-old woman turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Farmington Hills, police say

FarmingtonHillsPolice.jpg
Nextdoor.com
FarmingtonHillsPolice.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:55:28-04

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend.

Police say a 33-year-old Pontiac man was struck and killed while walking on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in the early morning hours of October 15. 

The driver reportedly left the scene following the accident. 

According to police, the woman, a Southfield resident, came forward and is now cooperating with investigators.

Her white Chevrolet Equinox has reportedly been impounded and is currently being processed for evidence. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website