7 Action News sits down with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to discuss COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — 7 Action News had a one-on-one sit down interview with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The focus was on winning the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges we face today.

The CDC director says there have been many signs of hope since the start of the COVID pandemic. The next step involves full authorization of a vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

"We have seen about over 700 deaths in children under 18 from COVID. We have not yet fully heard from the FDA. Then the CDC advisory committee will meet, then the CDC will provide recommendations and we anticipate all of that by early next week. What we’re really hoping is that this vaccine will make a real difference,” said Dr. Walensky.

Q: With holidays approaching, what’s your biggest message to people as they prepare to gather and celebrate?

A: "Do all of those prevention measures you know will work. The science has demonstrated they work and do them before mixing households. Anything you do outdoors is certainly safer than indoors.”

Q: What concerns do you see with surges in Michigan and other states at this point in the pandemic?

A: "We’ve seen half the number of cases compared to early September, but when we start to see local surges, we really need to understand this disease is ultimately going to be local. It will find people that are unvaccinated and where they are clustered. Michigan’s vaccination rate is about 54%. As we go into the holidays and winter season with people gathering indoors, conditions are good for respiratory viruses. We need to not be complacent and maintain vigilance getting vaccinated because 64 million are not yet vaccinated and eligible.”

Q: How concerned do we need to be about future variants coming after delta?

A: "As virus replicates it has capacity to mutate. The predominant delta variant now is being effectively treated by vaccines, but the more disease that’s out there the more opportunity there is to mutate.”

Q: How long could booster shots be needed for all Americans?

A: "Science is still emerging. We are following how well primary and boosters are working. We continue to collect and report data in real time. The booster may be all we need, and we’ll be following science to make sure it’s true.”

Q: What’s the single biggest sign of hope you’ve experienced?

A: "We have three really effective extraordinary safe vaccines out there. At the local level, we’ve seen so many health care workers and the public reach out and help one another. If you haven’t yet gotten a vaccine, please seek out info to do so. We have it at the cdc.gov website.”

With holidays quickly approaching, Dr. Walensky again reminds us getting vaccinated isn’t just to protect yourself, but it’s also about protecting others.

