7 hurt in tanker crash, fire on I-75 at Warren Ave. in Detroit; freeway closed

*This story has been updated

I-75 at Warren Avenue in Wayne County is closed in both directions due to a crash and tanker truck fire, the Michigan State Police confirmed.

"Troopers are investigating a three car crash. A Tanker truck cab caught fire in the crash. The trailer did not catch fire. Haz Mat crews are working to empty the gasoline from the trailer," MSP's Second District said in a Tweet. "Once it is removed the trailer can be removed. One minor injury reported. The freeway will be closed for hours. More information as the investigation continues."

Traffic Crash:

6/23 at 5:00 PM

Location:

Both directions I 75/Warren

Synopsis:

The Detroit Fire Department confirms one person sustained minor injuries and transported to a local hospital.

The scene is still active as crews are investigating the incident. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

We will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available.

