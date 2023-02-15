Calls for gun control grow louder following MSU shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan is still mourning the loss of three students and five injured but there are already calls for action.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video to twitter Wednesday saying, “We are in a unique position to take action to save lives. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do in the weeks ahead. We’re going to get this done for every Spartan who’s lucky enough to call campus home. We’re going to get this done for Michigan and all students and families and communities.”

There are at least three areas where Michigan lawmakers are likely to introduce legislation in the coming weeks. One area involves universal background checks, where a person’s criminal history would be considered before gun purchases are allowed. Red Flag Laws, which would allow authorities to remove guns from individuals who the court has decided pose a threat. Lawmakers are also likely to propose safe storage laws, which would require guns not in use to be locked or be locked up.

Attorney and second amendment advocate Jim Makowski reacted to possible gun reform measures like these. He explained he doesn’t think they’re likely to make Michiganders safer.

“Lawmakers and the public say we’ve got to change law. Last I checked, murder is still against the law. Adding on another two or three laws, half a dozen laws to restrict firearms, are not going to change the underlying crime. It’s not going to do anything to affect crime,” said Makowski.

Michigan’s constitution is actually more clear than the U.S. Constitution when it comes to the right to bear arms. Michigan’s constitution states: “Every person has a right to keep and bear arms for the defense of himself and the state.”

Makowski said Michigan already has strict gun control laws including licensing requirements and the prohibition of firearms in vehicles within reach of the driver.

“I would expect any legislative attempts to restrict firearms laws in this state to be challenged,” Makowski explained.

Michigan Democrats have slim majorities in both the state house and senate. They would need every Democrat to be on board with gun control reform laws.