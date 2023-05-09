How you can help save pollinator species added to MI's endangered & threatened list

(WXYZ) — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources recently updated the state's endangered and threatened species list.

Bats, bees, and butterflies were among the 58 new additions of animal species and plants, which means there are now 407 species on the list.

However, many people across the state are working to protect bees, bats, butterflies and other endangered pollinator species because of the important role they plan for our ecosystem.

One of those people is Dr. Ghazawan Kashat. He has about 20,000 Italian honeybees in his backyard. During the day, he practices family medicine, but on his off days, he's a beekeeper.

" By September, I expect each hive to have 60,000 bees," he said.

Kashat started the hobby five years ago, but as a kid, he was always fascinated by pollinators.

"Without these honeybees, we would probably get a third of a crop of what we would get without them," he said.

Bees, birds, butterflies, and bats are just some of the many pollinators. Simply put, they transfer pollen from plant to plant, helping plants produce fruit or seeds.

"We are one of the few states where we have a lot of bees both for honey production and specialty crop pollination," Michigan State University Professor Meghan Milbrath said.

Blueberries, cherries, apples and pumpkins are all specialty crops. Milbrath said future production of crops like those may be in jeopardy.

"We have some bees and butterflies considered endangered in Michigan," she said.

Milbrath believes Rusty patched bumble bee hasn't been seen in Michigan since 2001, while American bumble bees, yellow-banded bumble bees, along with Poweshiek Skipperling and Karner blue butterflies are now limited numbers.

According to Milbrath, the most likely culprit for their decline is a loss of habitat. Many pesticides and certain GMO drops also harm pollinators.

However, North America has over 4,000 species of bees that pollinate, and most of them are not endangered, but Albert Einstein supposedly once said, "If the bees disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would only have four years of life left."

"It's likely, not true that it's specifically the case, it's likely not the case if he said that, but I don't know about us going to extinction, but our food prices are going to go up," Milbrath said.

According to USDA, honeybees alone pollinate $15 billion worth of crops in the United States each year, including more than 130 types of fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

So instead of swatting pollinators, Kashat says to welcome them. Especially bees because they are a friendly bunch.

"Most of the bees that we have are non-territorial, they are not going to sting you, they are not defensive, they are just trying to get out there and do their job," Milbrath said.

Milbrath says one thing folks can do to help increase the pollinator population is to maintain trees and shrubs around their property and of course, if possible, plant flowers because they do make a difference.

You can see a list of the best flower for bees on Garden Design, and you can learn more about becoming a pollinator champion through MSU here.