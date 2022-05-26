Many plan to stay close to home for Memorial Day weekend as gas prices, inflation squeeze pockets

(WXYZ) — With rising gas prices and inflation, the staycation trend seems to be here to stay.

This Memorial Day weekend people are looking for ways to enjoy their backyards as temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees this weekend.

The smell of sizzling barbeque and sitting out in the sun will be top of mind for many.

Hopp says this weekend beaches and other park favorites will finally be open.

“The waterslide will be up. We’ll be renting paddleboards, paddle boats, and kayaks,” he said.

Hopps says Memorial Day has always been busy for parks, but in the past two years, visitors were up nearly 30% as people squashed travel plans because of COVID.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say campsites at state parks are 95% booked, with some last-minute reservations expected to fill them to capacity.

According to the American Lodging and Hotel Association, 90% percent of people say inflation and gas prices will have an impact on their summer travel plans.

Many are choosing to save and stay local.

"Why not have a great staycation at Canterbury Village,” Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village said.

In Lake Orion, families can stomp into a different era with the second annual Dino and Dragon Stroll, an event where people are encouraged to get up close and personal with their favorite dinosaurs.

“All the props look like they are living, breathing, and moving,” Aldridge said.

Dino Stroll

To honor those who have served, all weekend veterans will get into Canterbury Village for free.

“There is a lot of people that have sacrificed their lives just so we can have a better life," Aldridge said.

All across metro Detroit, there will be Memorial Day parades, ceremonies, and re-enactments like the annual Royal Oak celebration.

In Detroit, thousands are expected to come down for the return of Movement, an electronic music festival hosted in the birthplace of techno.

“It really blew my mind because I didn’t know Detroit had something like that,” Vybe House said.

Vybe House is a curator in the city. He went to Movement for the first time in 2017 and this year he is creating his own two-day event with 14 DJs lined up to perform.

The event will take place in his backyard which is several lots on Parker Street between East Warren and Gratiot.

“You’re literally going to get the same feel of Movement at my event, which is [the] heart of Movement,” Vybe House said.