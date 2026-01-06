$7 million Ann Arbor penthouse could set city record for most expensive home sale

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Ann Arbor could set a new record as the most expensive residential sale in the city's history.

The 5,000-square-foot luxury unit sits atop the South Downtown Main Block at 414 S. Main Street, combining two units into one sprawling home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms across two stories.

"It will be the most expensive sale in the history of Ann Arbor," said Matt Dejanovich, the Real Estate One agent handling the listing.

Dejanovich has 40 years of experience in Ann Arbor's real estate market and calls this property exceptional.

"This is at another level," Dejanovich said.

The penthouse was custom-crafted in the early 2000s using premium materials throughout. Colorful ceilings complement marble floors, all designed by renowned interior designer Robert Denning, who decorated luxury homes for decades before his death.

"This unit was created with only the finest materials… design and craftsmanship," Dejanovich said. "From the marble floors to the trim, this took years to create."

Nearly all furnishings and décor are included in the sale price. The office features pieces directly from fashion designer Gianni Versace's estate, including his desk, chairs and murals.

"Much of the furnishings come directly from the Versace estate. These are historical pieces that will last for generations," Dejanovich said.

A wrap-around balcony circles the exterior, offering views of the University of Michigan campus. The penthouse includes a private elevator for exclusive access.

"This is not a giant gray box, right. This is something unique and special," Dejanovich said.

Interest in the property has been strong since it hit the market, with Dejanovich reporting his phone has been "ringing off the hook" with inquiries from potential buyers.

