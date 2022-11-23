7 MSU players charged with assault in wake of Big House tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office has charged 7 members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Spartans/Wolverines game.

Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while the 7th has been charged with a felony.

The charges are as follows:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Neither school has yet commented on the charges. This article will be updated with any statements they release.

After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of what happened.

