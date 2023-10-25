St. Clair Shores girl hit, killed by car at Blossom Heath Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car in St. Clair Shores Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at Blossom Heath Park near Jefferson Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they provided medical assistance until the fire department got there. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The vehicle involved was impounded. Police say everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.