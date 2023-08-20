70-year-old metro Detroiter proves fitness has no age limit

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit senior is on a mission to inspire folks of all ages to lead an active lifestyle.

Northville resident Charlie Siracusa has a weekly schedule that includes swimming, yoga, and running to improve his tennis game. The best part is that at 70, Siracusa feels even more supercharged than ever and enjoys beating folks younger than him on the tennis court.

"I really do, it's true, and oftentimes, they won't ask because they know I'm older. Especially, with a victory, and say yeah, I will be 71 in October," said Siracusa.

Over the years, Siracusa has won several medals in tennis. His most recent accolade includes competing at this year's National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. And that wasn't his first rodeo.

"I actually qualified to go to Houston, and last year, I qualified to go to Florida," said Siracusa.

But Siracusa wasn't always good at tennis. In 1985, after suffering a hip injury from running marathons, Siracusa was advised to take up tennis as a form of cross-training.

"But it was really an intersection, as often as it is in life... people... don't know how long it's going to last," said Siracusa.

Siracusa credits his progress and success in tennis to his coach turned dear friend, Charlie Kasper, a firefighter in New York City.

"Unfortunately, he passed during the 911 attacks, he was a battalion chief. He was off that day but decided to go in that day with his colleagues. When I called his wife after we found out he had perished, I said "Lorain, what can I do for you?" She said to find people in Michigan and teach them the joy of tennis that Charlie taught you so his spirit can live on," said Siracusa.

Since then, Siracusa has dedicated all matches to the memory of his friend while motivating others to lead an active lifestyle.

"It becomes emotional because had that intersection not happened, we probably would not be talking today," said Siracusa.

Siracusa's fitness schedule may seem impossible for the faint-hearted, but he says everyone, even seniors, can do it under professional supervision.

"Go for a walk, watch some YouTube videos on yoga. Do meditation, be kind to yourself. If anybody takes a 100 hour a year, which is 18 minutes a day and puts any effort into that area that they want to improve upon, you will be better than 95% of people in that activity in the world," said Siracusa.