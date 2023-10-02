70th Scripps Howard Awards to air October 22 on Scripps News

CINCINNATI — The 70th Scripps Howard Awards will recognize 2022 journalism that spurred action, exposed previously undisclosed information and led to changes in the public, private or business sector. The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity that supports causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, announced the finalists for the annual awards today.

The Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism competitions, honor work from television stations and networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.

The Scripps Howard Awards judges – a panel of veteran journalists and media leaders – selected this year’s finalists from 780 entries across 14 categories. The Fund will present $170,000 in prize money to the winning news organizations and journalists.

The winners will be announced during a special program airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 22, on Scripps News, the national news network owned by Scripps. The awards show will also announce the winner of the coveted Impact Award, which is chosen from the winners of the other 14 categories and select finalists. The award honors the journalism that produced the most impact.

This year’s awards show, hosted by Scripps News anchor Christian Bryant, will give viewers a glimpse into the journalism produced by the finalists and introduce viewers to the people and communities impacted by their work.

“Each year, the work submitted to the Scripps Howard Awards stands as a powerful reminder of the irreplaceable role journalists play in our world. This year was no exception,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “From the conflicts playing out in our communities to the war zones oceans away, the journalists represented in this year’s group of finalists persevered – often against great odds – to bring these stories to light. Their impact is far-reaching.”

The 70th Scripps Howard Awards finalists are:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

American Public Media – “Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong”

The Marshall Project, NPR – “How the Newest Federal Prison Became One of the Deadliest”

The Seattle Times, KNKX (Seattle) Public Radio – “The Walk Home”

Excellence in Breaking News

The Indianapolis Star, The Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, USA Today – “Coverage of 10-Year-Old’s Abortion in Indiana”

The Texas Tribune, ProPublica – “Uvalde Shooting and Its Aftermath”

The Washington Post – “The Start of the War in Ukraine”

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting

Bloomberg News – “Microfinance Misery”

Los Angeles Times – “Legal Weed, Broken Promises”

USA Today – “Dying for Care”

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II

Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg News – “Big Plastic”

ProPublica, The New York Times Magazine – “Barbados Resists Climate Colonialism in an Effort to Survive the Costs of Global Warming”

The Arizona Republic, azcentral – “Colorado River Crisis”

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps

Insider – “Deaths in the Family”

Las Vegas Review-Journal – “The Murder of Investigative Reporter Jeff German”

Traverse City Record-Eagle, CNHI News – “Unguarded”

Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard

The Markup – “Still Loading”

The Marshall Project, WOVU (Cleveland), Cleveland Documenters – “Testify”

Rolling Stone, Starling Lab – “The DJ and the War Crimes”

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

AL.com – “The Rise and Fall of a Predatory Police Force”

The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina) – “Security for Sale”

KARE 11 (Minneapolis) Investigates – “The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect”

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard

KGW (Portland, Oregon) – “One Day”

KUSA-TV (Denver) – “Burned”

NBC Bay Area (San Jose, California) – “Saving San Francisco”

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

The New York Times – “Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’”

San Francisco Chronicle – “Broken Promise”

The Wall Street Journal – “Russian War Crimes in Ukraine”

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie PyleCBS News 60 Minutes – “Sharswood”

The New York Times Magazine – “Lost in Ohio”

Serial Productions, The New York Times – “We Were Three”

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes”

Reuters – “Nightmare in Nigeria”

The Washington Post – “Black Out”

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

Fault Lines, Al Jazeera English – “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh”

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Michael Flynn’s Holy War”

FRONTLINE — “The War on Ukraine” (“Putin’s Road to War”; “Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack”; “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” in collaboration with AP; “Crime Scene: Bucha,” in collaboration with AP, SITU Research; and “Putin’s War at Home”)

Excellence in Opinion Writing

Los Angeles Times – “Rebuild | Reburn”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – “The Uncounted Dead”

The Washington Post – “Legacy of Exclusion”

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

Los Angeles Times – “Hollywood’s Finest”

San Francisco Chronicle – Visuals Team Portfolio

USA Today – “Life Became Suffering: Illustrated and Audible Memories from the Siege of Mariupol and the War in Ukraine”

The Scripps Howard Fund, in partnership with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC), also announced the winners and finalists for its two journalism education awards:

Teacher of the YearWinner: Rachel Young, University of Iowa

Finalist: Katie Place, Quinnipiac University School of Communications

Administrator of the Year

Winner: David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism

Finalist: Alan Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno

These national awards recognize excellence in teaching and administration within journalism and communication programs. Both awards were presented at the 2023 AEJMC Conference in August.