7th grade student helps stop school bus after driver passes out in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A middle school student in Warren is being hailed a hero after he helped stop a school bus when the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel Wednesday.

The incident happened on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road as students from Carter Middle School were heading home. The district said the driver became light-headed and lost consciousness while the bus was moving.

The seventh grader noticed the driver was in distress, went to the front of the bus and helped stop it.

The Warren police and fire department responded quickly, the district said, and helped the driver. The students were put on another bus to go home.

Police said no one was hurt.

“The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today,” the district said in a press release.

The student is expected to be presented with an award, the Warren Police Department said.

The district superintendent plans to hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to provide more information about the incident.